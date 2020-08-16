Policeman shoots female neighbour dead over dispute

KARACHI: A policeman on Sunday killed his female neighbour after he opened fire on the victim over a dispute in Gujranwala area of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the two of them were neighbours in Satellite Town area of the city and had a dispute over certain matters.

The dispute took a violent turn on Sunday after constable Shehroze opened fire on his female neighbour, killing her on the spot. Two children were also injured in the firing incident.

The accused was able to run away from the incident site.

Police have shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities while the two children are also getting treatment in the medical facility.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of violence against women have been reported across the country from time and again.

On August 10, in what appeared to be another killing over a domestic dispute, a female cop was on Monday gunned down by her husband in Shahdadpur area of the Sindh province.

According to police, the accused was also a policeman and killed the lady police officer after a verbal brawl. She was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used in the killing of the female cop.

