Policeman miraculously survives after being shot three times in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman in the city’s area of Maripur miraculously survived after being shot three times by unidentified armed men, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a policeman named Munawar Ali was shot three times in both arms and waist. Describing the incident, the Sindh police cop said he was attacked from behind when he was coming out from a hotel after having lunch.

I fell down after being shot, Munawar Ali said and added that an unknown person rushed him to the hospital.

The condition of the policeman is said to be stable. Meanwhile, the police authorities have launched an investigation into the shootout.

Read more: Policeman gunned down in Karachi’s Korangi

Earlier in February, police personnel had been killed by the firing of unidentified armed men outside his residence in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The deceased police official of Saudabad police station had been identified as Rehman Bangash, who sustained severe bullet wounds by the firing of unidentified assailants outside his residence in Pehlwan Goth neighbourhood of Gulistan-e-Johar area.

Comments

comments