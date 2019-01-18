‘Policeman’ murderer of three in Karachi’s Orangi Town arrested

KARACHI: Karachi Police on Friday claimed to have arrested the murderer who killed three including two brothers in Orangi Town on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Tanveer, a policeman himself, was arrested today after the family of the murdered persons expressed their suspicion on him.

District west police said that Tanveer had confessed to the killing of three. “Tanveer is deployed at Crime Investigation Department (CID) Samanabad and killed the persons over a monetary dispute of Rs. 150,000”, said the Senior Superintendent of Police (West) Shaukat Khattian.

The SSP informed that the culprit had bought a plot from Nadeem, one of the murdered persons, in Rs. 150,000. When Nadeem asked for more money, they entered into a heated argument.

“[Tanveer] killed Nadeem on this, and then killed other two to wipe out evidence”, he said.

According to police, Tanveer used an illegal weapon for the murder which has since then been recovered.

Imtiaz, Adnan and Nadeem were killed late night on Thursday in Pakistan Bazaar area of Orangi Town Number 14. Imtiaz and Adnan were brothers whereas Nadeem was a friend to them.

The killing took place in an isolated room on a hill near Pakistan Bazaar. The friends, including the murderer, frequented the room in their leisure time.

