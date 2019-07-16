Over 4,700 policemen to be deployed in KP during polls

PESHAWAR: More than 4,700 police officers will be deployed to ensure smooth law and order situation during the upcoming polls in Khyber tribal district and Hassankhel region of Peshawar.

According to a police statement issued on Monday, a security plan has been chalked out for the July 20 provincial assembly polls in the district.

Over 4,700 cops would be deployed at 369 polling stations across the district and Hassankhel, the statement added.

The police officers would be assisted by quick response force, ladies police personnel and bomb disposal unit.

Earlier on May 9, the Election Commission of Pakistan had started the process of receiving nomination papers from the candidates for elections on 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly in tribal districts.

The polling had been scheduled to be held on July 2 but it was postponed after the formal request of the government citing the threat of terrorist attacks from across the border.

Later on June 12, ECP had unveiled new schedule of the election in the newly-merged tribal districts which was fixed on July 20.

