WATCH: Policemen form human chain to rescue woman 

A police team in Ohio is being praised after it saved a woman trapped inside a sinking car in a river.

The accident took place when the woman,23, lost control of her car on River Street and the vehicle crashed into the Mahoning River in Alliance city on 22nd of November.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene. The car was partially submerged in the freezing water and the driver had moved to the rear seat when the policemen reached there.

She was unable to exit the vehicle due to the pressure of the freezing water, officers had to come up with a rescue plan quickly.

The policemen first smashed open the window for the woman to lean forward and then formed a human chain to pull her out. An officer said had the rescue been done 30 seconds later the woman could’ve died.

“She had just gotten off work and fell asleep. I believe she lives in Sebring. Her car was almost full of water when the officers pulled her out of the river. They communicated well and got her out of the vehicle,” Lieutenant Dave Bair said, Times Now News reported.

“If these officers had been late by 30 seconds, I don’t know if she would be here,” he added.

