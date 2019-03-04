Policemen oblivious about how Nimra was killed

KARACHI: The two police officials, who were involved in the Anda Morr encounter which claimed lives of a suspect and a medical student, Nimra, have expressed complete unawareness about how Nimra got killed, ARY News report.

The policemen said they tried their best not to open fire, however the suspects had entered an alley. They said they fired in response to fire from the opposite side.

The officials said they had no knowledge about how Nimra got killed.

On the other hand, the police spokesman said legal action will continue against the police officials.

The inquiry report in this regard has been submitted to Additional Inspector General Karachi Police Amir Sheikh.

Police inquiry report revealed that the medical student possibly died from a bullet fired by a police official.

The inquiry report said the bullet was fired from about 50-60 meter distance. The investigation revealed that she received bullet of a big weapon.

Police said Nimra got hurt during exchange of firing between police officials and robbers.

The investigation committee has recommended departmental action against those involved in the encounter.

Nimrah was killed on February 22 in exchange of firing between police and robbers in North Karachi.

An eye-witness, Shahid Niaz Alam had said two suspects were robbing the girl at Anda Morr, when upon her screaming for help they had shot bullets at her.

Police had instantly arrived at the scene of the robbery and opened fire on the suspects leaving them injured. Police caught them and brought to Shahrah-e-Noorjehan police station.

While, people had rushed the 20-year-old medical student to a nearby hospital in a rickshaw for medical treatment, however she could not survive.

Police officials had said according to medico-legal report the girl was shot with a small weapon, while four police officials on this occasion had submachine guns (SMGs). They had said shell of the bullet could not be found during post-mortem.

