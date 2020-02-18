Policing system being modernised in tribal districts: CM Mahmood

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that policing system is being modernised in tribal districts, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on policing system in tribal districts, CM Mahmood said that the government is committed to uplift of the tribal districts.

He said that they were taking measures to increase performance and effectiveness of the police department.

During the meeting, a PC-1 has been approved for training of Levies and Khasadar forces. The meeting was told that over Rs622 million are needed for effective policing in the tribal areas.

A summary has been forwarded to the interior ministry for purchase of new weapons for police, the meeting was briefed.

Earlier on February 14, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, CM Mahmood Khan had briefed PM Imran Khan on ongoing development projects and challenges in the tribal districts.

Federal government-funded mega projects in KP also came under discussion in the meeting. Mahmood Khan had told the prime minister that the provincial government was committed to boost industry and tourism in the province.

