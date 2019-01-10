Polio case detected in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR: A fresh polio case has been detected on Thursday in the Lakki Marwat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Babar Bin Atta, the focal person to prime minister on polio, confirmed that a 16 months old baby girl was infected with the polio virus. He told the journalist that the symptoms of the disease appeared in the patients in December last year.

Babar Bin Atta said that the infant’s blood sample was sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for confirmation of the virus. Later, the NIH confirmed detection of poliovirus in the blood sample, he added

He said that total nine polio cases were reported in different areas of the country in 2018.

Earlier, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, on January 4, had said that polio would be eradicated from Pakistan by 2019.

Presiding over a meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP), the minister said that polio eradication is a national priority and a holistic action plan is needed to ensure zero polio cases in Pakistan as per national and global commitments.

The forum recommended 2nd revision of the emergency plan for polio eradication worth $986.3mn.

