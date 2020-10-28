Another polio case emerges in Punjab, tally reaches 80

LAHORE: Punjab on Wednesday recorded one more polio case, raising the nationwide tally for this year to 80, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the new case of the crippling disease was reported in Jatoi Tehsil of Muzaffargarh district today. A six-month-old girl was confirmed to be infected by the poliovirus in the city.

The officials said that both lower limbs of the child have been paralyzed while her neck’s muscles have been affected.

With this addition, the number of polio cases detected this year from Punjab has reached 13.

Read More: Balochistan reports two new cases of polio virus

Earlier on October 17, Balochistan’s health department had reported two more cases of poliovirus in the province.

With two fresh cases the tally of poliovirus infections this year had soared to 23 cases.

A case of the crippling disease had been reported in Chiltan Town of Quetta, provincial health department had said in a statement. A four-year child had been confirmed to be infected by the poliovirus in the city.

A 15-month child in tehsil Barshor in Pishin district had been confirmed to be infected by poliovirus, in the second case in the province.

