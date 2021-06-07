Single polio case reported in Pakistan during 2021: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: In what could be termed as great progress, Pakistan has only reported a single polio case in the country during the nearly six months of 2021, ARY NEWS reported quoting SAPM on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that owing to the efforts of the incumbent government, one case of polio virus has been reported in the country this year.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch an immunization campaign in Islamabad today by administering polio drops to children. “The prime minister will also head a meeting of National Taskforce on Polio Eradication,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that no polio case has been reported in the province during 2021 so far as he launched an immunization campaign to eliminate the crippling disease.

The chief minister launched the polio campaign in the province and administered drops to children at a government dispensary in the Sultanabad area of the city.

Speaking after administering the drops, Murad Ali Shah said that the polio immunization campaign will continue in the province until June 13.

“No polio case has been reported in the province this year so far, contrary to the previous year when 22 cases were reported,” he said adding that overall 84 cases were reported in the country last year. “Even Balochistan has reported a single polio case this year,” he said.

The chief minister said that Pakistan is the second country after Afghanistan, where these cases are still being reported. “The immunization campaign will cover 30 districts of the province,” he said out of nine million children under the age of five, two million are present in Karachi alone.

Comments

comments