Fresh polio case reported from Balochistan’s Jaffarabad

QUETTA: Health officials have informed about a polio virus case in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A four-year-old girl was tested positive for polio virus in Osta Mohammad Tehsil, which is first case reported in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan, raising the province’s tally to seven this year.

The sample from the four-year-old was collected on April 20 and 21, which were tested positive.

Earlier, two polio cases were reported from Pishin district, while one each from Naseerabad, Sibi, Sohbatpur and Zhob districts of the province.

According to health officials, the child had not been administered the polio vaccine and his family had refused vaccination of the child.

The last case was reported on March 11 in the province when a two-year-old boy was tested positive for poliovirus in Zhob region of Balochistan.

Recently two fresh cases of polio were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 27.

According to the Polio Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), the cases emerged from Peshawar and South Waziristan, raising the provincial tally of to 38 for the current year.

As per the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme’s website, the total number of polio cases reported in Pakistan this year has reached 42 – one from Punjab, 15 from Sindh, 19 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and seven from Balochistan.

