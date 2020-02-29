KARACHI: Another polio case emerged in Sindh province on Saturday, raising the total number of cases in the ongoing year to 20, ARY News reported.

According to the polio emergency operation centre Sindh, the case was confirmed in a two-year-old minor. This is a seventh confirmed case in Sindh province this year.

On Thursday, polio case emerged in Punjab province from Dera Ghazi Khan area. According to a report by Punjab anti-polio program, the case was confirmed in the eight-month-old minor in union council Taunsa of the DG Khan.

Following the emergence of polio case, the provincial govt has announced to launch five-day anti-polio campaign in DG Khan from March 16.

The recently concluded anti-polio drive across Pakistan yielded more than expected results as 124,000 more children than the set target were immunized during the country-wide campaign.

Read More: New cases of poliovirus reported in Sindh, Balochistan, KP

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-day countrywide anti-polio drive commenced immunizing over 39.4 million children. Around 2,65,000 anti-polio workers are participating in the drive across the country.

According to a report received by the National Health Ministry, the success of immunization drive remained at 100.3 percent with Punjab province showing the most positive response with 102.4 percent success rate.

