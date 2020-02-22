Another polio case emerges in Sindh

KARACHI: Another minor has been crippled by Wild Polio Virus, taking this year’s tally of such cases across the country to 18, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the polio emergency operation centre Sindh, the case was confirmed in a three-year-old girl in union council Jamal of the Kashmore district.

This is a sixth confirmed case in Sindh province this year.

Earlier on Feb 15, five new cases of polio have been reported from various parts of the country, four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Balochistan.

Read More: New cases of poliovirus reported in Sindh, Balochistan, KP

The cases of the crippling disease were reported in Lakki Marwat, Pishin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan.

It may be noted that a five-day countrywide anti-polio drive ended on Friday. Around 2,65,000 anti-polio workers participated in the drive across the country.

Read more: Zafar Mirza urges nation to actively participate in anti-polio campaign

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6.7 million children under the age of five years administered the vaccine.

In the vaccination drive, 19.9 million children administered the anti-polio vaccine in Punjab, 9.26 million children in Sindh and 2.46 mln children in Balochistan.

Comments

comments