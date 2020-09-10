Another polio case reported from Sindh; national tally jumps to 70

JACOBABAD: Another polio case has been reported from Sindh province on Thursday, raising the tally of national cases of the crippling disease to 70, ARY NEWS reported citing sources from the provincial health department.

According to sources, a one and half-year-old child hailing from Jacobabad area of the Sindh province was confirmed to be battling with the crippling disease. “She lives in union council Taj Khoso of the Jacobabad,” the sources in health ministry confirmed.

They further said that the samples of the child for polio test were collected on 27 and 29 August.

It is pertinent to mention here that another polio case has been reported in Balochistan on September 07.

According to well-informed sources within the health department, the case was reported in district Pashin of Balochistan, where a 15-month old baby girl was confirmed battling with the crippling disease.

Read more: Africa declared polio-free after decades of campaigning: WHO

With the latest detection of poliovirus case in Balochistan, the number in the province so far this year has reached to 18, while national tally has jumped to 69.

The samples of the infected child were taken on August 20.

Comments

comments