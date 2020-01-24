Another polio case reported in Sindh province

SUJAWAL: Another case of polio has popped up in the Sindh province as this time the virus is detected in an over three-year-old child in Sujawal area of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The case was detected in a 3.5-year-old child in village Yousuf Jatt of Union Council Kothi in Sujawal.

It is not the first time a polio case is detected from the Sujawal district as uptil now five cases have been reported during the last four years from the district.

According to reports uptil January 09, six more polio cases surfaced in the country including two in Sindh confirmed by the province’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

The first case in Sindh, a three-year child, was reported in Union Council Laloo Raunk of Qambar district, sources at the Ministry of National Health said.

Another case in the province, a 12-year-old boy, was infected by poliovirus in Union Council Sehwan of district Jamshoro.

Moreover, two little girls were infected by poliovirus in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan district. The cases of the girls, aged six months and one year, were confirmed by the concerned authorities.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza has ruled out the impression created by a section of media while reporting of new polio cases that any new polio related travel restrictions had been imposed on Pakistan.

In his statement, Dr Zafar Mirza, said World Health Organization Emergency Committee recommendations were first made in May 2014, and had since then been periodically reviewed and extended for all the countries infected by poliovirus.

He said Pakistan implemented the same immediately as a responsible member of the international community and has been doing so since then.

