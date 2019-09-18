Two new polio cases reported from KP; tally reaches 69 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another two cases of polio were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, taking the number of affectees to 64 in the country this year.

A 30-month-old girl and a 23-month-old boy were tested positive for the poliovirus. It was reported that their parents were unwilling to vaccinate the children.

In KP alone, the total number of polio cases has reached 48 this year.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta had announced the launch of a first-ever WhatsApp helpline where people can ask questions about the polio programme, lodge complaints and report on children missed out on anti-polio campaigns in any part of the country.

“Another First Ever by Pakistan Polio Programme. 24/7 WhatsApp Polio Helpline. Any question? Missed children? Misconceptions? Complaints ? We are at your service with just a simple WhatsApp message. 0346 – 7776546,” he tweeted.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has been putting special focus on polio eradication from Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the elimination of the crippling disease is the topmost priority of his government.

Comments

comments