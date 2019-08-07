Five new polio cases in KP; tally reaches 53 in year 2019

PESHAWAR: Five new polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were confirmed on Tuesday, taking the tally for the year 2019 to 53 so far.

The five new victims, including two girls, belonged to Bannu, North Waziristan and Charsadda, with the youngest of them only 22 months old.

A four-day anti-polio campaign was recently concluded in July in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Provincial Health Department, the targeted districts for the campaign included Swabi, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Tor Ghar, Lower and Upper Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Battagram, Mansehra and Haripur.

More than six-hundred thousand children below the age of five were administered anti-polio drops during the drive.

According to reports, anti-polio vaccination teams visited families during immunization campaigns, but the parents by hiding their children during visits of volunteers opted not to vaccinate them against the crippling disease.

The most number of polio cases are being reported from KP.

