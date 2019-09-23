Two new polio cases reported in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD: Two new polio cases were confirmed from Lakki Marwat district on Monday, taking the number of affectees to 66 in the country this year.

According to sources, a six-month-old male, resident of Kotka Mushkalam, Tehsil Serai Naurang, District Lakki Marwat, has been tested positive for the poliovirus. The second child is an eighteen-month-old-male, resident of Kotka Bazee Sheikh, Tehsil Serai Naurang, District Lakki Marwat.

Last week, another two cases of polio were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

A 30-month-old girl and a 23-month-old boy were tested positive for the poliovirus. It was reported that their parents were unwilling to vaccinate the children.

In KP alone, the total number of polio cases has reached 48 this year.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta had announced the launch of a first-ever WhatsApp helpline where people can ask questions about the polio programme, lodge complaints and report on children missed out on anti-polio campaigns in any part of the country.

“Another First Ever by Pakistan Polio Programme. 24/7 WhatsApp Polio Helpline. Any question? Missed children? Misconceptions? Complaints ? We are at your service with just a simple WhatsApp message. 0346 – 7776546,” he tweeted.

Comments

comments