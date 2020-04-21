Polio cripples another minor in Sindh

KARACHI: The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio in Sindh has confirmed a new polio case from Khairpur on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a 14 months old minor boy has tested positive for the virus after developing paralysis in the left upper limb in UC Ahmedpur of the area.

This takes the total number of polio cases in Pakistan to 41 and Sindh to 15 for the current year.

Earlier on April 19, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had confirmed two new polio cases in the country, raising the total number of children affected by the crippling disease this year to 41.

It had said one case each was reported from Sindh and Balochitan.

A fourteen-month old male had been affected by the virus in Ahmedpur union council of Sindh’s Khairpur district. Whereas, an eight-month male was diagnosed with the disease in Bazar e Kona union council in Pishin district of Balochistan.

