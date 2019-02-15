Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Presence of active polio virus in sewage alarming: Babar bi Atta

DG health, polio virus, Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD: Focal Person to the prime minister on polio eradication Babar bin Atta on Friday said that the presence of active polio virus in sewage of 10 cities was alarming and worrisome.

Terming polio vaccination a national duty, Babar bin Atta urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio vaccine to protect them from the crippling disease.

He said that the polio virus’s presence in sewage water was confirmed in Karachi, Sukkur, Peshawar, Mardan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sukkur and other cities.

Read More: Two more polio cases reported from Hangu, Lahore

Earlier, two new polio cases were reported in the country on Thursday.

According to prime minister’s focal person for polio eradication, Babar Bin Atta, the first case was reported in a four-month-old girl in Hangu, while another case was detected in an eight-month-old boy in Lahore’s Shalimar Town area.

He had said a total of four cases of polio had been reported in the ongoing year.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

Low vaccination rates, global outbreaks fuel US measles spread

Pakistan

PM Imran terms ‘Sehat Insaf’ program blessing for the poor

Health

Nearly 1,000 children dead of measles since October

Health

Merck to further study Keytruda in prostate cancer after early success


ARY NEWS URDU