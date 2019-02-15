Presence of active polio virus in sewage alarming: Babar bi Atta

ISLAMABAD: Focal Person to the prime minister on polio eradication Babar bin Atta on Friday said that the presence of active polio virus in sewage of 10 cities was alarming and worrisome.

Terming polio vaccination a national duty, Babar bin Atta urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio vaccine to protect them from the crippling disease.

He said that the polio virus’s presence in sewage water was confirmed in Karachi, Sukkur, Peshawar, Mardan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sukkur and other cities.

Earlier, two new polio cases were reported in the country on Thursday.

According to prime minister’s focal person for polio eradication, Babar Bin Atta, the first case was reported in a four-month-old girl in Hangu, while another case was detected in an eight-month-old boy in Lahore’s Shalimar Town area.

He had said a total of four cases of polio had been reported in the ongoing year.

