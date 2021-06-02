Polio-virus vanishing from sewage samples across the country

ISLAMABAD: The polio-virus found to be vanished in most parts of the country in recent tests of the sewage samples, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, 93 percent sewage samples collected from four provinces of the country found clear of the polio-virus.

It is second instance in two months when over 90 pct sewage samples are found free from the virus of the crippling disease.

The extensive environmental surveillance established by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme collects sewage water samples to detect the polio-virus across the country.

The sewage samples were collected and tested in the begining of last month from more than 60 places across the country, sources said.

The polio-virus not confirmed in the sewage water samples collected from Landhi and Gulshan Iqbal areas in Karachi.

The sewage water samples from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Quetta, Zhob, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Kurram, Bajaur and Diamir were also found clear of the polio-virus in detection tests, according to sources.

The last polio case in the country was reported in November, sources said.

Comments

comments