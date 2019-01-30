ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday invited those polio workers to the Prime Minister House who have been performing their duties in harsh freezing weather, ARY News reported.

PM Khan has hailed performance of “the brave polio workers” in a meeting.

Videos of some of the polio workers have gone viral on social media in which they can be seen wading through snow in intense cold weather.

The prime minister encouraged the polio workers for their dedication and passion for eradication of polio from the country. They also discussed on the strategy to make the country polio-free.

A ‘dedicated’ polio worker whose passion for his job has taken the social media by storm, has been invited at the PM House by Focal Person of Prime Minister on Polio Eradication Babar Atta in recognition of his services.

“I have reached this man just a short while ago. His name is Irfan Ullah and he is from Bisham (Swat). Have invited him for Lunch at PM office (from my own pocket as no official lunches allowed). Will InshaAllah do whatever is possible for this courageous young man,” he commented on his viral video.

On Jan 28, in a tweet post, the UNICEF shared a picture of a Pakistani polio worker, who can be seen walking through snow towards his destination in an area of Chitral, with a box hanging on one of his shoulders, in an attempt to save future of the nation from polio virus.

The video that is making rounds on the various platforms of the social media is gaining applauds from various walks of the society for his passion and love for his job.

I have reached this man just a short while ago. His name is Irfan Ullah and he is from Bisham (Swat). Have invited him for Lunch at PM office (from my own pocket 🙄 as no official lunches allowed). Will InshaAllah do whatever is possible for this courageous young man. https://t.co/w381hN2ruo — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) January 28, 2019

The polio workers from Swat & Lakki Marwat being hosted as VVIPs at the Prime Minister’s floor before meeting the PM. They are meeting the PM shortly. pic.twitter.com/QBruIpZ9np — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) January 30, 2019

Ahmed Kamal from Lakki Marwat (KP). He is a Primary School Teacher and works as Polio Team Worker during polio campaigns. pic.twitter.com/INxCXxKwcx — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) January 30, 2019

Thats like a VVIP reception 😊: Upon arrival at the PMs office floor, the polio workers from Swat & Lakki Marwat (KP) were received by Federal Health Minister @Aamer_KianiPTI , Federal Information Minister @fawadchaudhry and SAPM on Media & Comms @DuraniIftikhar. pic.twitter.com/55PIzsuceK — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) January 30, 2019

Comments

comments