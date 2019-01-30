Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday invited those polio workers to the Prime Minister House who have been performing their duties in harsh freezing weather, ARY News reported.

PM Khan has hailed performance of “the brave polio workers” in a meeting.

Videos of some of the polio workers have gone viral on social media in which they can be seen wading through snow in intense cold weather.

The prime minister encouraged the polio workers for their dedication and passion for eradication of polio from the country. They also discussed on the strategy to make the country polio-free.

A ‘dedicated’ polio worker whose passion for his job has taken the social media by storm, has been invited at the PM House by Focal Person of Prime Minister on Polio Eradication Babar Atta in recognition of his services.

“I have reached this man just a short while ago. His name is Irfan Ullah and he is from Bisham (Swat). Have invited him for Lunch at PM office (from my own pocket  as no official lunches allowed). Will InshaAllah do whatever is possible for this courageous young man,” he commented on his viral video.

On Jan 28, in a tweet post, the UNICEF shared a picture of a Pakistani polio worker, who can be seen walking through snow towards his destination in an area of Chitral, with a box hanging on one of his shoulders, in an attempt to save future of the nation from polio virus.

The video that is making rounds on the various platforms of the social media is gaining applauds from various walks of the society for his passion and love for his job.

