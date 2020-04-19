Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Poliovirus cripples two more children, this year’s tally rises to 41

polio cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday confirmed two new polio cases in the country, raising the total number of children affected by the crippling disease this year to 41, ARY News reported.

It said one case each was reported from Sindh and Balochitan.

A fourteen-month old male has been affected by the virus in Ahmedpur union council of Sindh’s Khairpur district. Whereas, an eight-month male was diagnosed with the disease in Bazar e Kona union council in Pishin district of Balochistan.

Read More: 3 year old acquires poliovirus in Sindh’s Jacobabad: sources

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt an unprecedented blow to the world’s battle against polio, the head of the global organisation to combat the disease had told AFP earlier this month after it suspended vaccination campaigns for the first time in three decades.

With the coronavirus marching swiftly across the world and nations imposing strict travel restrictions to slow its spread, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) has announced that its health workers cannot continue their immunisation drives — and warned this risks a resurgence of the poliovirus.

“We’re devastated by the fact that we have to stop the activities for a disease that we were working so hard to eradicate,” said the World Health Organisation’s Michel Zaffran, who heads GPEI.

Read More: Global polio eradication campaigns suspended – first time in 30 years

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Repatriation of Pakistani Umrah pilgrims completed: Qadri

Business

Punjab govt to finalise markets’ schedule, SOPs during Ramadan

Pakistan

94 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab jails

Must Read

27 doctors at Multan hospital infected by coronavirus


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close