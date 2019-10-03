LARKANA: Hectic political activities have started for by-election in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-11 in Larkana amid expectations of a neck to neck contest between the candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Eleven candidates have been in the field for the by-election in PS-11 scheduled to be held on October 17.

The provincial assembly seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court de-seated GDA MPA Moazzam Ali Abbasi.

The PPP has allotted party ticket to Jameel Ahmed Soomro for the by-election while the GDA has reposed its confidence in Moazzam Ali Abbasi again.

The provincial constituency PS-11 have total 1,52,614 registered voters including 83,016 male and 69,598 female voters.

The election commission has established total 138 polling stations for the upcoming by-election in the constituency with 43 polling stations each for male and female, while 52 joint polling stations for men and women voters.

A three-member bench of the supreme court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had ordered re-election in the provincial constituency.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) member Moazam Ali Abbasi was elected from PS-11 (Larkana-II) constituency in July 2018 general elections.

The apex court had disqualified Moazam Ali for failing to declare his assets.

Petitioner Nida Khuhro of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had challenged election of the GDA member.

Nida Khuhuro was fielded by the PPP in the election after his father and provincial chief of the party Nisar Khuhro was disqualified during scrutiny of his nomination papers.

