Shibli Faraz urges political parties to avoid blame game on COVID-19

shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday urged the political parties to avoid blame game on the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government took effective steps for dealing with COVID-19.

He maintained that owing to the timely steps and comprehensive strategy formulated by the government the losses incurred due to coronavirus in Pakistan were lower than the estimates.

The minister said that few elements were hatching conspiracies to create uncertainty in the country.

Read More: Shibli Faraz urges for national unity in fight against coronavirus

Earlier on May 28, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had urged for national unity to fight coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of tweets, Shibli Faraz had underlined the need of masses’ cooperation after easing lockdown restrictions in the country.

 

The minister had said, ” The government will enforce lockdown again if the masses fail to adopt precautionary measures.”

 

