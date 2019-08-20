All political parties are on same page on Kashmir issue: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here on Tuesday said that all the political parties in the parliament were on the same page against Indian aggression on Kashmiri people, ARY News reported.

Talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, who called on him in Islamabad today, Asad Qaiser said, “The brutalities of Indian government against Kashmiris have been exposed to the world.”

He said that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic and moral support for a peaceful resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue.

On the occasion, Shah Farman said the people of KP stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren. He apprised the speaker about law and order situation in the province especially on going developmental projects in the tribal districts.

Earlier on August 7, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj ul Haq while paying homage to the Kashmiris over their continuous struggle for the right to self-determination, had said all the political parties were on the same page on the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the joint sitting of the parliament called to discuss Kashmir issue after India scrapped IoK’s special status, he had said: “Move forward Prime Minister Sahab, we are with you.”

Criticizing Modi’s government, Siraj ul Haq had said India cannot suppress the right to self-determination of Kashmiris by use of brute force.

