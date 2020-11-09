LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that the government was not believing in political revenge and victimization, ARY News reported.

The governor was talking to media today while visiting the mausoleum of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore to pay respects to the great poet and thinker on his birth anniversary.

“I had opposed registration of the treason case,” Governor Muhammad Sarwar said.

“The cases were not filed against the PML-N and the People’s Party by this government,” he said. “It is the matter of the accountability institutions and all these cases belong to previous governments,” he said.

He said, accountability was not the job of the government or the opposition, it should be performed by the institutions.

“No talks are possible over the cases or sending the government to home,” the governor said. “Talks should be held over the key national issues,” he further said.

“Difference of opinion among political allies is part of the democratic process”, he said and expressed hope that the government’s alliance with the PML-Q will remain intact.

