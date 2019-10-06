Political unrest to harm country, says NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser met Difa-e-Pakistan Council Chairman Moulana Hamid ul Haq on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of the country and the Kashmir issue.

The speaker urged the international community to take notice of the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said peace missions be sent to the occupied territory.

Asad Qaiser stressed the need for unity in the country saying political unrest will hurt the country.

He asked political parties to brush aside their differences and stand with the Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom from India’s tyrannical rule.

The Difa-e-Pakistan Council chairman said there is dire need of unity among all ranks as the county cannot afford any instability and destabilisation.

He said everyone would have to demonstrate collective wisdom to overcome challenges being confronted by the country. He added Difa-e- Pakistan Council would stand with the government in this critical time.

