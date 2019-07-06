SUKKUR: Hours after PML-N leader showed a secretly recorded video of an accountability court judge, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that press conference of Maryam Nawaz has shocked everyone and raised questions over the accountability process, ARY News reported.

“I am saying from day one that political revenge is being taken on the name of accountability,” he said while talking to media.

He said that all opposition parties should boycott the accountability process. Maulana Fazl said that JUI-F will not become part of the victimization on the name of accountability.

“The accountability court judge who had given a verdict against Nawaz Sharif has accepted for being pressurized in a video,” he said, adding that opposition should not appear the anti-graft watchdog institution.

He further said that all opposition parties are united and will present the no-confidence against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on July 9.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday showed journalists a secret video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik claiming the judge was forced to give a verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership, the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, showed reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

“No evidence that a single penny has been shifted from Pakistan. No evidence of shifting any money by accused from Pakistan,” Maryam translated the judge Arshad Malik as saying from the video.

The PML-N leader said that the judge also said that he found “no evidence of any embezzlement of funds by Hussain Nawaz (her brother) in Pakistan or Saudi Arabia” and there is absolutely “no link between Nawaz Sharif and the properties in London”.

The PML-N leader also claimed that her father and family presented all sorts of evidences in the court during the hearing of accountability cases against them but none was accepted and today “the reason is before everyone”.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the judge was blackmailed into issuing the verdict against her father and that her father became a victim of “political revenge”.

