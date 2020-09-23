Web Analytics
WATCH: Politician sneaks out of online meeting after placing her photo on camera

In a rare incident, a Mexican politician was caught on camera sneaking out of an online meeting after placing her photograph on camera to pretend as she was still there.

According to the details, a virtual session of Mexican Congress was underway to discuss important issues on Friday when Valentina Batres Guadarrama appeared to exit the call but the exit was not very well executed.

 

Without knowing that her colleagues were watching her, she set her own photograph as virtual background and left the seat.

The video went viral after someone shared it on social media and it has garnered over 63,000 views and a ton of reactions.

