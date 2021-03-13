Politics of opposition alliance has buried: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the politics of the joint opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had buried, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Shibli Faraz said that those in the PDM have conflicting interests and they stabbed each other in the elections of chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

The opposition parties will have to see beyond their personal vested interests, he said, adding that these parties may go ahead with their planned long march but they will not get any support from the masses.

In the last two and a half years, the opposition parties obstructed our legislation in the upper house, he added. The minister said the PTI has now emerged as the largest party both in the National Assembly and the Senate. Shibli said, “We respect parliament and we can only restore its dignity if it takes the decision in the interest of the masses.

He, however, made it clear that no NRO will be given to the corrupt political leaders.

The Information Minister regretted that the opposition parties are now trying to make controversial the election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate. He said the elections were held in a free and transparent manner and that these were not influenced.

The Information Minister said the economy is gaining strength as a result of our policies. He said the country is witnessing record remittances He said targeted subsidies will be given to deserving families.

