Polling concludes in NA-205 Ghotki by-election, vote count underway

GHOTKI: The polling time for the by-election in NA-205 Ghotki constituency concluded at 5:00 pm, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the unofficial results, Independent candidate Ahmed Ali Mahar is leading with 5242 votes, while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Ali Muhammad Bux Mahar has got 3101 votes.

The polling that began at 8 am in the morning and continued till 5 pm without any break.

Both the candidates cast their votes and met with each other inside the polling station.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive complaints regarding polling.

Read more: ECP defers by election at Ghotki’s NA-205 to July 23

The control room would receive polling day complaints from 8 am to 6 pm at ECP, said a press release.

Earlier the ECP had deferred by-election at NA-205-Ghotki from the scheduled date of July 18 to 23 July.

The ECP had delayed the election for five days due to a case challenging the candidacy of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar in Sindh High Court.

NA-205-Ghotki seat fell vacant due to the death of Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar on May 21 due to cardiac arrest.

Comments

comments