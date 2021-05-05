Polling ends, vote count underway in PP-84 Khushab by-election

KHUSHAB: Polling for the by-election for Punjab Assembly seat PP-84 Khushab concluded on Wednesday as results have started to pour in, ARY News reported.

The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, PML-N’s Malik Moazzam was in the lead with 351 votes against PTI’s Ali Hussain who acquired 71 votes.

A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

A total of eight candidates are vying for the PA seat. However, a tough contest is expected between PTI’s Sardar Ali Hussain Khan Baloch and PML-N’s Malik Moazzam Sher Kallu.

The PPP has awarded a ticket to Ghulam Habib Ahmed for PP-84 Khushab by-poll

There a total of 292,000 registered voters in the provincial assembly constituency. The election commission has set up 229 police stations and issued standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the by-polls.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan directed ECP’s District Monitoring Officer (DMO) for PP-84 Khushab Rai Sultan Bhatti to initiate action over any violation of ECP’s code of conduct in the said constituency.

