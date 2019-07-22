Polling for NA-205 Ghotki by-election today

GHOTKI: By-election in NA-205 Ghotki constituency will be held on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive polling day complaints.

The control room would receive polling day complaints from 8 am to 6 pm at ECP, said a press release.

According to ECP, Complaints could be registered on telephone No.051-9218527 and Fax No.051-9205300.

Earlier the ECP had deferred by-election at NA-205-Ghotki from scheduled date of July 18 to 23 July.

The ECP had delayed the election for five days due to a case challenging candidacy of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar in Sindh High Court.

Read More: ECP defers by election at Ghotki’s NA-205 to July 23

NA-205-Ghotki seat fell vacant due to the death of Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar on May 21 due to cardiac arrest.

Earlier this month, the PPP had alleged that the federal government was directly interfering in the by-election.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited the Gohar Palace in Khangarh, Ghotki district, to offer condolences on the death of Ali Mohammad Mahar to his brothers.

