All set for polling in KP tribal districts today

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all preparations for holding polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats in tribal districts today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Personnel of Pakistan Army and other necessary staff have been deployed at polling stations to ensure holding of the election in a peaceful and transparent manner, said the sources.

The Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked all the contesting candidates to follow the code of conduct for the election.

The Election Commission has asked voters to actively participate in the election and exercise their right to vote.

According to a statement issued from Chief Minister House in Peshawar, a special help desk had been established in the Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to redress complaints of voters about gender related issues on polling day. The desk can be contacted on telephone numbers: 091-9222534 and 091-9211041.

A statement issued from Chief Minister House in Peshawar today says the control room will be operational round the clock from tomorrow till Sunday.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the control room to keep close liaison with all the concerned departments in this regard.

