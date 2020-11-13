GB polls: 117 polling stations declared sensitive in Diamir

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan election commission on Friday declared 117 polling stations as sensitive in Diamir district, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, District Election Commissioner Qasim Ajaz said that the commission has finalized all the measures to hold free, fair and transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He maintained that adequate security measures have been taken for peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections in Diamir district. 155 polling stations have been established in four constituencies in Diamir, he said, adding that out to the total, 64 polling stations have been set up for women where women staff will be deployed for their convenience.

Over 119,000 people will exercise their democratic right to vote in four constituencies in Diamir on 15th of November.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GB Legislative Assembly has 24 general seats and nine reserved seats (six for women and three for technocrats).

As many as 330 candidates will contest the third GB Assembly elections scheduled to be held on 15th of November.

Read More: PTI enjoys lead over PPP, PML-N in GB polls: survey

Earlier on November 11, the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections would see a close contest between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), according to two surveys conducted by Gallup Pakistan and Pulse Consultant.

The surveys had put PTI ahead of the PPP, while the PML-N had been placed at the third position. According to surveys, Prime Minister Imran Khan was the most popular leader in GB followed by PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Gallup Pakistan had asked the respondents who they will be voting for on November 15. In response, 27% responded said that they would vote for PTI, 24% said PPP, and 14 % said PML-N.

Comments

comments