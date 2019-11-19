Indian actress Poonam Kaur thanks PM Imran for opening Kartarpur Corridor  

ISLAMABAD: India’s veteran actress Poonam Kaur on Tuesday thanked Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening the Kartarpur Corridor, ARY News reported.

Talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in Islamabad, Poonam Kaur said, “I am very happy to visit Pakistan.” The Indian actress said that she was leaving Pakistan with beautiful and eternal memories.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous termed Kartarpur Corridor a great example of interfaith harmony and said that PM Imran Khan sowed a seed of love via the corridor in the region.

She said that minorities enjoyed complete freedom in Pakistan and added that their constitution protect the rights of minorities.

Read More: PM Imran Khan inaugurates Kartarpur Corridor; urges Modi to resolve Kashmir dispute

Earlier on November 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor; a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The corridor had been opened on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji beginning from Tuesday, to facilitate entry of Sikh pilgrims from India into Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier termed the corridor a gift for the Sikh community around the world -as they can now reach their holy place within no time- while adding that love and tolerance were the two traits that could bring lasting change in the sub-continent and around the world.

