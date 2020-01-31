‘Underprivileged women to get smartphones under Kafalat programme’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Friday said under the Ehsaas Kafalat programme, deserving women will be provided smartphones in order to facilitate them on financial transactions.

Addressing the launching ceremony here in Islamabad, She said that under the Ehsaas Kifalat programme, two thousand rupees will be given to each deserving family per month.

“Agreements have been made with two banks to open biometric ATMs to facilitate the receiving of money under Ehsaas Kafaalat program,” she added.

She further said that Kafalat has been opened in 70 districts across the country while the schedule of remaining districts will be issued soon.

Ehsaas Kafalat Programme

Under Ehsaas Kifalat programme, two thousand rupees will be given to each deserving family per month. About five hundred thousand people will benefit from this programme.

All existing eligible beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme will continue to be part of Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

The total numbers of expected Kafalat beneficiary women are around seven million. Enrollments of one million families in 70 districts have already begun and these families will start receiving Kifalat stipends from next two months.

More beneficiary families will be added through desk registration and other districts will be covered by the end of the year.

Kafalat is part of the wider Ehsaas programme, where women will have better access to opportunities to graduate themselves out of poverty.

