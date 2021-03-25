Popcorn machine removed after triggering fire alarms

A popcorn machine triggered fire alarms twice in one day in the capitol building in the US state of North Dakota.

According to the details, the Capitol’s legislative wing was evacuated twice on Monday, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, after fire alarms were triggered by a popcorn machine brought in by a lawmaker.

Later, the popcorn machine was removed from the building.

Facility Management Director John Boyle said she had been unaware of a 32-year-old policy from the Office of Management and Policy that bans popcorn machines and other cooking devices from being used outside of the Capitol Cafe. The policy was designed to prevent fire alarms from being triggered, Boyle said

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said the popcorn machine was meant to be a treat for House Republicans. He told the Bismark Tribune the caucus had been “a little strained” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent expulsion of former representative Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, who was accused of workplace and sexual harassment, UPI reported.

