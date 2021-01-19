Fans of popular BBC drama Peaky Blinders are in for some sad news, as Variety reports that the series is set to wrap up after its upcoming sixth season.

The news was confirmed by BBC on Monday after announcing that the show had resumed production for the final season in the UK following strict COVID protocol. The announcement comes as a surprise after show creator Steven Knight had earlier, in 2019, said that it would go on till season 7.

“‘Peaky’ is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form,” Knight said in his statement.

He also added that the final series will be the “best” and that “our amazing fans will love it.”

While Knight did not divulge any more details about what fans can expect after the series ends, the team might be looking to make a film or a spin-off series.

According to Variety, the decision to cut the series short might have come about due to a year-long delay in production caused by the pandemic. The upcoming season is now expected to air in late 2021, however, it could also be pushed to early 2022 if there are any further delays in production in light of the UK’s COVID crisis.

Peaky Blinders, first airing on BBC in 2013, revolves around the life of Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, and his family in a post-World War I Birmingham. It is also available to stream around the world on Netflix.

