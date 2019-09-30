Addressing Population growth will help improve quality of life: Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that control over the growing population will help provide basic amenities of life to the masses.

She stated this while addressing a ceremony on Maternal and Child Survival under the auspices of USAID in Lahore on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the ceremony, she urged need of family planning terming it extremely important for mother and child healthcare.

She said Punjab government is constructing five mother-child hospitals among different district of the province.

The Minister said the incumbent government is providing all necessary facilities for ensuring child-mother healthcare according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said a state-of-art 400-bed Child Mother Wing is being constructed in the Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore.

The minister informed that the present government is going to start an important Sehat Program all over the country which will be overseen by the honorable President.

