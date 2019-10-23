Portuguese investors interested to invest in Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD: Investors and businessmen of Portugal have expressed interest to invest in development projects of Pakistan Railways.

Talking to Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in Islamabad on Wednesday, the businessmen said Pakistan’s economy is fast progressing and they will benefit from the opportunities of investment and partnership, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister apprised Portuguese investors of the ongoing development projects in Pakistan Railways. He said Pakistan welcomes the investment of the private sector.

Rasheed expressed confidence that the Portuguese investment will help reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways.

On the occasion, the railway minister also told Portuguese businessmen that work on Main Line One (ML-1) project will begin next year. He said the new 1872-kilometre railway track between Karachi and Peshawar will usher in a revolution in the railway sector.

