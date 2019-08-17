Post Hajj flights operation commencing from today

ISLAMABAD: A month-long post-Hajj flight operation, to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, would commence from today (Saturday).

According to a spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, three airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would participate in the flight operation in 10 cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Sialkot. The flight operation would continue till September 15.

The ministry had offered optimum facilities to pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia. A total of 187 ministry officials, 469 medical mission, 545 Pakistan Muavineen-e-Hujjaj belonging to Police and Scouts and 900 local Muavineen-e-Hujjaj were deployed to facilitate the pilgrims during hajj-2019.

According to Radio Pakistan, a pilgrim can get the complete information about his return schedule by visiting www.hajjinfo.org and entering his hajj application number or Computerized National Identity Card number.

The national flag-carrier had successfully concluded its pre-Hajj flight operations across the country on August 6. This year, PIA has made history by facilitating Pakistani pilgrims without acquiring a single aircraft on lease for the flight operations.

