Medical board finalises postmortem report of Nishwa

KARACHI: The postmortem report of nine-month-old Nishwa, who died days after being administered wrong injection at Darul Sehat Hospital, has been prepared, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The medical board constituted to submit its report, will hand over a three page report to the Sindh’s Health Department today.

The report has been finalised in the light of medical report and the chemical examination of the body parts of the toddler.

“Nishwa died due to administration of wrong injection by the hospital staff”, the report say.

Nishwa’s brain and other body parts had stopped working after being administered wrong injection and her lungs were also affected.

The medical case of the minor girl came into light on April 14, when she was reportedly administered a wrong injection by the staff of Darul Sehat Hospital, which resulted the paralysis of Nishwa.

After battling for her life for eight days, Nishwa had breathed her last on Monday (April 22) at Liaquat National Hospital in Karachi.

It may be noted that Karachi’s local court on May 4, had extended interim bail granted to Darul Sehat Hospital owners in the Nishwa death case.

The judge extended the bail of Amir Chishti and Farhan until May 7. Both the accused appeared before the court had after expiry of their bail.

The court had granted them bail against a surety bonds of Rs300,000 each.

