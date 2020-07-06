Potatoes take over woman’s house

CAEN: A French woman who left her home for three months was surprised upon her return when she found out that her house had been taken over by potatoes.

Donna Porée, from Caen France, had bought a €2.50 bag of potatoes back in March. When the lockdown was announced in the country, she left her house to spend the self-isolation time with her friend.

However, when she returned home after three months, she found out that the flat didn’t belong to her anymore. Potatoes had taken over it.

Après 3 mois d’absence mes pommes de terre ont décidé de pousser sans limite jusqu’à faire des trous dans les joints pic.twitter.com/LBcKBNAhMK — 𝒹𝓸𝒹𝓸 (@donna9p) June 12, 2020

The potatoes sprout shoots and several long pink tentacles broke out of the sack and shot off to the walls. They even broke through the joints of the furniture.

The lady shared the whole thing with pictures on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“As I opened the front door, I noticed a strange shape at the back of the kitchen. As the light was off and shutters down, I didn’t realise it was the potatoes. It was only after opening the shutters that I took note of this extraordinary sight,” Donna was quoted as saying by LADbible.

Donna said she spent hours cutting the shoots to remove the potatoes.

