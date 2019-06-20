Potential of tourism in AJK needs to be exploited aptly: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday said that there was a huge potential of tourism in Azad Kashmir, which needed to be exploited aptly.

Chairing a meeting on development projects, tourism and other matters of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan urged AJK government to devise a comprehensive strategy for promotion of tourism in the area.

The prime minister said, “Overseas Pakistanis are the biggest asset of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and their problems should be solved on priority basis.”

Speaking on the occasion, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the PTI government’s new visa policy was proving helpful in promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir.

He thanked PM Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue befittingly at international forums and taking keen interest in resolving the problems of the people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting discussed the federal government’s projects, including rehabilitation of the people living along the line of control, provision of Sehat Insaf Card to the people living along the LoC, Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mangla-Mirpur project, Neelum Jhelum and Kohala project and expansion of Mangla Dam project.

The meeting approved formation of a committee to resolve matters pertaining to Mangla Dam project.

