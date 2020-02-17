Poultry shop, butcher robbed by street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: A poultry shop owner and a butcher were robbed on Monday after motorcycle-riding thieves brandished their guns at them in Karimabad area of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to details, two armed assailants on a motorcycle robbed two shops adjacent to each other.

The shop owner and butcher were deprived of all valuables and cash in their pockets and registers at respective shops.

A university bus was looted in earlier in the day as two muggers deprived the female students travelling on it of their belongings within the remits of Ibrahim Hyderi area of the city.

The two criminals intercepted the bus at Bhittai Colony area in Ibrahim Hyderi and initially one of them held the driver hostage.

In the meantime, the other mugger climbed the bus from the back door to deprive the female students of their mobile phones and handbags on gunpoint.

