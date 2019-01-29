Another power breakdown hits central part of Karachi

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi on Tuesday were plunged into darkness as another major power breakdown hit the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to KE’s spokesperson, a technical fault in their internal system has resulted in power outages that have mainly affected the central part of the metropolis.

The areas of Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, Sakhi Hassan, Buffer Zone, Jamsheed road and others areas have been deprived of the electricity.

This is the third breakdown in less than a week’s time to hit the metropolis as many of the areas faced massive power breakdown on January 25, what was described as tripping in the national grid by the sole power supplier to Karachi.

Around 80 per cent areas of the city reeled under the hours-long power breakdown. The areas that suffered from the blackout include Landhi, Korangi, Baldia Town, Defence, Clifton, Liaquatabad, and Malir, Shah Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulsitan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Maymar, North Karachi and New Karachi.

Almost all industrial areas of the port city were hit by the power outage. Some other cities of Sindh also suffered because of the disruption.

Read more: Power breakdown hits parts of Karachi after rain

Large swathes of Karachi were also plunged into darkness on the night of Jan 20 as well owing to tripping of feeders following rainfall in the city.

A spokesperson for K-Electric said there was a power breakdown in “few areas of Karachi due to rain”.

