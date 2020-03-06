Power connections of top 50 defaulters countrywide disconnected

KARACHI: The power distribution companies on Friday disconnected electricity connections of 50 top defaulters across the country and issued list of 50 more for action against them, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a power division spokesman, the action was carried out on their directives to the power distribution companies.

The federal power division on Wednesday announced to launch crackdown on 50 major power defaulters across the country.

According to a power division’s spokesman, a list of the top 50 defaulters is prepared and all power distribution companies are directed to take action against them.

“Orders have been conveyed to disconnect their power connection unless they start paying the dues,” he said adding that the measure would improve revenue collection from the sector.

The concerned authorities are directed to submit an implementation report by March 06.

The names of the defaulters and dues to be paid by them are released on the Power Information Technology Company (PITC) website, he said adding that an updated list of the defaulters would be published by Monday 05.

Read more: Federal cabinet decides in principle not to raise electricity, gas rates

On February 24, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said provision of electricity to the domestic and industrial consumers at reasonable rate are the foremost priorities of the PTI government.

Chairing a high-level meeting, PM Imran Khan pointed out that the energy sector faces multiple challenges today owing to the power agreements penned by previous governments which also neglected the timely administrative reforms and losses in the transmission and distribution system.

“Energy reforms and checking its losses are government’s top priority.”

Comments

comments