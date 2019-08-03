Power crisis, electrocution deaths: Nepra team visits K-Electric office

KARACHI: A four-member team of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) visited the office of K-Electric here on Saturday.

The visit was aimed to look into the power crisis and electrocution incidents during the recent monsoon rain in the port city.

Led by Nadir Khoso, the probe team collected data from the power distributor on the recent power breakdowns and deaths from electrocuction.

Of the 23 deaths, 19 were caused by electrocution during the recent spell of monsoon rain in the city.

Thus far, three FIRs have been registered against K-Electric over alleged negligence that resulted in electrocution incidents.

The father of two boys who died after touching an electric pole got registered one of the three cases.

Ahmed and Obair were riding their bicycle in Nazimabad Block L when they accidentally touched an electric pole.

Their bodies reportedly remained stuck to the pole for an hour before being separated and shifted to their house.

Comments

comments